Several members of the US Congress — from both sides of the aisle — are planning to issue a warning to the International Criminal Court [ICC] over potential arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, according to US news outlet Axios.

Sources in the Capitol told the news website that discussions are under way to introduce legislation aimed at thwarting any such moves by the ICC.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly appealed to US President Joe Biden for intervention to prevent the issuance of arrest warrants.

Based in The Hague, Netherlands, the ICC has been investigating alleged war crimes involving both the Israeli military and Palestinian resistance groups.

While the White House refrained from directly addressing Netanyahu's plea, it reiterated that the ICC lacks jurisdiction in this matter, and the US does not support its investigation.

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States did not support the ICC's investigation. "We don't believe that they have the jurisdiction," Jean-Pierre said.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has condemned the reported warrants as "disgraceful" and "lawless," warning of dire consequences if left unaddressed.

Johnson called on the Biden administration to demand the withdrawal of ICC plans and to take all necessary measures to prevent such actions.

On the Republican side, there is a strong criticism of the ICC as well.

Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, expects the introduction of a House version of Senator Tom Cotton's bill to sanction ICC officials involved in investigations against the US and its allies.

However, McCaul expressed hope that such measures would not be necessary.