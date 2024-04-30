Tuesday, April 30, 2024

1902 GMT — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needed "a significant acceleration" in deliveries of weaponry from its partners to enable its troops to face advancing Russian troops in several sectors of the front line.

Zelenskyy, looking stern, made his comments in his nightly video address amid an acknowledgement from his top commander that Ukraine's forces have pulled back from villages in some of the most hotly contested sectors in the two-year-old war.

"We need a significant acceleration of supplies to enhance tangibly the capabilities of our soldiers," Zelenskyy said.

He pointed specifically to deliveries of US weapons, after a six-month slowdown in supplies, as critical in righting the situation at key points in the 1,000 km (600 miles) front line.

"We are very much counting on prompt deliveries from the United States," he said.

More updates 👇

1624 GMT — Norway to raise 2024 Ukraine donations by $630M: PM

Norway will increase its aid to Ukraine this year by $633 million (7 billion Norwegian crowns) to a total of 22 billion in a revised government budget next month, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said after meeting with opposition leaders.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Norway's unwavering support and understanding of his country's needs.

"I appreciate that the majority of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, which is our top priority for protecting lives," he said on X.

1556 GMT — Pentagon pushes for donation of more Patriot systems to Kiev

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he has been encouraging countries with Patriot missile systems to donate them to Ukraine, which has appealed for more of the air defence batteries.

"There are countries that have Patriots, and so what we're doing is continuing to engage those countries," Austin told a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

"I have talked to the leaders of several countries... myself here in the last two weeks, encouraging them to give up more capability or provide more capability," he said, without identifying the countries by name.

Various European Union countries possess the systems, including Spain, Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.

1244 GMT — Ukraine will join NATO only after winning war against Russia: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy has said that he believes his country will join NATO only after it wins the war against Russia.

While visiting the National Defense University in the capital Kiev along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelenskyy said: "In my personal opinion, we will be in NATO only when we win. I do not believe that we will be accepted into NATO during the war."

"For some, this is a risk, for some, it is simply scepticism," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with officers at the university.

1046 GMT — Germany delivers new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany has completed the delivery of a new military package to Ukraine, involving combat vehicles and ammunition for air defence systems, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a document published on the government's website, German authorities have recently handed over 10 Marder combat vehicles with ammunition and spare parts, an air surveillance radar, and a second Skynex anti-aircraft system to Ukraine.

The government’s updated list also included 30,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, an unspecified amount of ammunition for Leopard 2 battle tanks, and IRIS-T air defence systems, as well as 7,500 rounds of 155mm ammunition.

0823 GMT — Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor

Russian strikes on Kharkiv have killed two people and wounded six in the latest deadly attack on the city in northeast Ukraine, the regional governor said.