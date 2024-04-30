WORLD
ICJ set to rule in case accusing Germany of facilitating Gaza genocide
Nicaragua has hauled Germany before the International Court of Justice to stop Berlin from providing Israel with weapons and other assistance.
The ICJ in The Hague is scheduled to issue an order at 1300 GMT./ Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024

The United Nations' top court will rule today on charges by Nicaragua that Germany is breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention by supplying arms to Israel for the Gaza war.

Nicaragua has hauled Germany before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to demand that judges impose emergency measures to stop Berlin from providing Israel with weapons and other assistance.

More than 34,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel's war on Gaza broke out in October.

The ICJ in The Hague is scheduled to issue an order at 1300 GMT.

Nicaragua targeted Germany rather than Israel's main ally, the United States because Washington did not recognise the ICJ's jurisdiction in the case, Managua's lawyers have said.

They say Israel is in breach of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

'Arms to Israel'

Top lawyers from the two countries clashed earlier this month at the court, with Nicaragua saying Germany was "pathetic" to be both providing weapons to Israel and aid to Gazans.

Berlin retorted that Israel's security was at the "core" of its foreign policy and argued that Nicaragua had "grossly distorted" Germany's supply of military aid to Israel.

"Germany only supplies arms based on a meticulous scrutiny that far exceeds the demands of international law," said Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, a German representative to the ICJ.

Those supplies are "subject to a continuous evaluation of the situation on the ground", she added.

"The moment we look closely, Nicaragua's accusations fall apart," Christian Tams, another representative for Germany, told the court.

Nicaragua requested five emergency measures, including that Germany "immediately suspend its aid to Israel, in particular its military assistance including military equipment".

Even though ICJ decisions are binding, the court has no mechanism to enforce them.

SOURCE:AFP
