The Philippines has said the China Coast Guard used water cannons on two of its vessels, causing damage to one of them, during a patrol near a reef off the Southeast Asian country.

Manila and Beijing have a long history of territorial disputes in the South China Sea, with several collisions involving Filipino and Chinese vessels in recent months, as well as the use of water cannons by the China Coast Guard.

The latest incident on Tuesday happened near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, which has become a potential flashpoint, during a mission to resupply Filipino fishermen.

"This damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the China Coast Guard in their harassment of the Philippine vessels," a statement issued by the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The China Coast Guard had also reinstalled a 380-metre barrier across the entrance to the shoal, a traditional fishing ground, blocking access to the waters inside, the statement said.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, brushing off rival claims from other countries, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Chinese accusations

China's coast guard said it had "expelled" two Philippine ships from its waters near Huangyan Island, which is the Chinese name for the shoal.