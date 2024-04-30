In a viral video shot in a tent in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a young man cracks open a can of luncheon meat, deftly slices an onion, and dices peppers— in the backdrop, the gentle hiss of a propane stove provides the soundtrack to his makeshift kitchen.

He assembles the savoury mix between slices of bread, crafting a simple sandwich – literally the life bread of hundreds in the Palestinian enclave devastated by months of Israeli siege.

Carrying these sandwiches in hand, he steps outside the tent, where a group of curious children awaits. As they take their first bites, their scepticism transforms into broad smiles.

Their verdict is unanimous: "This is delicious"!

Meet Hamada Shaqura, a Gaza-based 32-year-old food blogger who has turned adversity into an opportunity to feed people – especially children – amid Israel’s brutal war.

With a staggering 200,000 followers on Instagram, Shaqoura's improvised kitchen also serves as a window to the resourcefulness and resilience prevalent in Palestinian life since 1948, a period marked by the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland by Israel.

Since October last year, Israel has tightened its 17-year blockade on the enclave, exacerbating an already heavy reliance on humanitarian aid.

Despite the widespread violence that has displaced over two million people and resulted in the death of over 34,000 Palestinians, experts caution that hunger and disease may pose an even greater threat than bombs and bullets, potentially causing more casualties.

“The initiative started from the idea of ​​renewing and using the canned food that we get from food aids for cooking in a different and delicious way and to make foods that are not currently available, which we used to eat before the war,” Shaqoura tells TRT World.

“I make food for children, and they love it very much. So I became encouraged to always make it for them, wait for their reaction, and find out what they liked most and what they would like from me to make something different for them.”

Shaqoura, however, insists he is not a chef – he identifies himself as a food blogger who has collaborated with numerous restaurants in marketing and management capacities. Through extensive experience in this field, he has acquired the skills to prepare simple dishes, drawing upon practical knowledge gained from professional work.

Waiting in hours-long queues for humanitarian rations, Shaqoura transforms the limited supplies into pizza wraps, fettuccine crepe and rice with milk - each recipe born out of necessity.