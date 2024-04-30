WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Over 10,000 people' missing, suspected buried under rubble in Gaza
The Palestinian Civil Defense Service notes that missing people are not included in the Health Ministry's death toll list, "therefore, the number of martyrs exceeds 44,000."
'Over 10,000 people' missing, suspected buried under rubble in Gaza
Rescue teams started to recover bodies that are completely decomposed, from under the rubble of buildings in northern Gaza / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024

The Palestinian Civil Defense Service has said more than 10,000 people are still missing under the rubble across Gaza since the start of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on October 7.

"We estimate that there are over 10,000 missing people under the rubble of hundreds of destroyed homes since the start of the (Israeli) aggression," a statement by the Civil Defense said on Tuesday.

It noted that those missing people are not included in the Health Ministry death toll list, "therefore, the number of martyrs exceeds 44,000."

Its rescue teams started to recover bodies that are completely decomposed, from under the rubble of buildings in northern Gaza, it added.

More than 34,535 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,704 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

RECOMMENDED

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Related‘War on all Palestinians’: Israel steps up atrocities in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates