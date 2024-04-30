Rows of books on varied subjects once lined the shelves. But the cupboards are now filled with packs of medicines and saline injections.

The chalk and blackboard have been replaced by the scalpel and the stethoscope.

The classrooms, which once reverberated with the joyous laughter of children and the baritone voice of teachers imparting lessons, are now filled with the moans and groans of the sick and injured.

In the devastated and dystopian world of Gaza, where Israel’s military has laid waste to healthcare facilities and killed and detained hundreds of medical professionals, the few remaining schools are now serving as makeshift hospitals.

Without proper equipment and supplies, doctors and paramedics struggle to treat patients on desks and benches that serve as examination beds. The surgical wards are just corners of classrooms separated by clothes hung from ceilings and fans.

“All people know that schools are just for education,” says Dr Khalid Abu-Habel, who has been providing medical services at the privately-run Khadija Girls School in central Gaza’s Deir al Balah.

“However, we were forced to reopen the school as an on-ground hospital after the Al Aqsa Hospital was put out of service by Israeli troops. Every day, we receive hundreds of cases, including explosive injuries, multi-fractures, infected wounds, and follow-up cases,” he tells TRT World.

All educational institutions in Gaza were shut down in October. Most of them are now serving as temporary shelters for millions of people forced out of their homes by the Israeli assault.

The Khadija Girls School was turned into a hospital in December.

Gaza’s devastated healthcare system

In response to Hamas’s October 7 blitzkrieg, Israel has waged a devastating and disproportional war on the densely-populated enclave of Gaza, killing nearly 34,500 people and injuring and maiming thousands of others. Most of those killed are children and women.

Israel’s attack on Gaza’s healthcare has been brutal.

According to the Gaza Media Office, 26 hospitals out of Gaza’s 36 have been destroyed or put out of service by the Israeli military.

The ten remaining are “barely functioning”, according to the World Health Organization.

Israeli bombardment and ground offensive have also killed at least 485 medics and injured an estimated 520 healthcare workers since October 7. A large number of healthcare professionals have also been detained by Israel.

Health authorities say the ten remaining hospitals are now functioning minimally due to a lack of medical supplies and manpower.

Most of the major hospitals in Gaza have come under attack several times over the past seven months.

Israeli tanks and drones have targetted the Al-Awda Hospital in the Al Nusairat refugee camp and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital multiple times, killing and injuring dozens of people.

These two hospitals are the only functioning healthcare facilities in central Gaza, where around a million people are taking shelter.

But perhaps the most murderous attacks on Gaza’s healthcare took place at the Nasser and Al-Shifa medical complexes in Khan Younis and Gaza City, respectively – the lifelines for millions of people in the besieged enclave.

After the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Nasser Medical Complex, nearly 300 bodies were retrieved from mass graves.

In March, Israeli troops raided the Al-Shifa Hospital and turned it into a slaughterhouse, killing more than 300 people and burying them in mass graves that were uncovered earlier this month.

Last year, barely days after the October 7 attack, Israel bombed the Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians and medical crews.

Schools are for education?

At the Khadija Girls School campus, children play football in the courtyard, their shrieks of joy hiding the trauma they carry in their hearts.