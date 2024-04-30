On August 14, 1980, Iran called for an end to oil sales to countries supporting Israel. This came after Iran, fresh out of the 1979 revolution, labelled Israel as the "Little Satan," with the US being the "Great Satan." Almost a year later, on July 18, 1981, an Argentine plane carrying Israeli weapons to Iran crashed near the Soviet-Turkish border. This incident stirred international outrage and highlighted that despite their public hostility, privately Iran and Israel might still share common interests.

In his book "Treacherous Alliance," Trita Parsi explores the secretive dealings between the US, Iran and Israel. Notably, during the Iraq-Iran War, Israel wasn't particularly worried about an Iranian victory since "Iran was a thousand miles away” and “its ability to participate in a war against Israel was minimal.” Quoting David Menashri, one of Israel’s leading experts on Iran, the book states, throughout the 1980s, “no one in Israel said anything about an Iranian threat—the word wasn’t even uttered”.

Moreover, between 1980 and 1983, Iran reportedly bought over $500 million worth of arms from Israel. And in 1989, Israel even resumed buying Iranian oil in a deal aimed at freeing three Israeli prisoners of war in Lebanon.

This common perception of threat against Iraq shared by Iran and Israel, reveals the fact that two hostile states can have clandestine cooperation or mutual benefits, leaving their furious rhetoric occasionally aside. Even though the public animosity between the two states turned into a real conflict last month, they still have common interests and concerns, including managing domestic political narratives, limiting the strength of Palestinian resistance groups, and addressing the growing influence of regional powers like Türkiye.

Related Who’s involved in the Israel-Iran proxy war?

Domestic political consolidation

In 1979, post-revolution, the relationship between Iran and Israel underwent a radical transformation. Led by Ruhollah Khomeini, the new Iranian regime promptly severed diplomatic ties with Israel. In addition, it established a foreign policy narrative centred on advocating for the Palestinian cause. Key components of this discourse include the naming of one of the Revolutionary Guards' elite units as the Quds Force, the transformation of the former Israeli embassy in Tehran into the Palestinian embassy, the proclamation of Al Quds Day, and the persistent reference to Israel as the "Zionist State," a terminology that remains in use today.

Furthermore, Iran's "Axis of Resistance" discourse - manifest in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq - functions as a pivotal foreign policy strategy on both regional and international levels. Yet, these narratives seem predominantly aimed at strengthening Iranian domestic politics and enhancing national unity. Since the revolution, Iran's continual portrayal of Western imperialism as an existential threat and its self-representation as a beleaguered stronghold of "resistance" serve as crucial tactics for the government. These methods are strategically employed to boost domestic legitimacy and secure widespread public support.

On the other side, Israel's perception of Iran transformed drastically in the same period. While previously the two nations had cooperated strategically, with this cooperation maintained discreetly until the end of the Cold War, the emergence of the new world order led Israel to view Iran as an existential threat. This shift was exacerbated by Iran’s support for Hezbollah and other armed groups in the region as well as its advancing nuclear programme, which was perceived by Israel as a significant and direct threat to its existence.

This “Iranian threat” has also played a significant role in Israeli domestic political discourse. Israeli leaders have often highlighted the Iranian threat to unify public opinion and to gain consensus on security matters.

The rhetoric around the existential dangers posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions and its support for Hezbollah, and Palestinian resistance groups, has been a recurring theme in political campaigns and debates. It’s provided Israeli politicians with a powerful narrative to advocate for strong defence policies and to justify military actions in the region. Namely, the Iranian threat has served as a lens through which various Israeli administrations present as a looming danger to Israel's survival.

Limiting Palestinian empowerment