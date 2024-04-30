The impunity with which Israel has so far conducted its foreign and security policies can face a major setback if the International Criminal Court (ICC) serves arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his senior officials, analysts say.

Netanyahu and his close aides in the Israeli government are accused of committing grave human rights violations during the ongoing war in Gaza where the Israeli military has killed 34,000 people, most of them civilians.

The ICC, which has the authority to charge individuals with war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, is actively investigating Israel's ongoing military assault on Gaza, now in its seventh month and its military operations in the occupied West Bank.

“It would also have very practical implications where members of the ICC would be obliged to arrest those officials, whether it's Netanyahu or others, and hand them over to The Hague. So that means that Netanyahu would have very few places in the world where he can actually go, or very few air spaces over which he can fly.” Nour Odeh, a Palestinian political analyst and commentator, told TRT World.

Furthermore, instead of Israel being viewed as a democratic country, it would be seen as a country that is not only facing genocide charges at the ICC but also arrests warrants against its top officials, “which means that there is actual criminal case to be had against them,” Odeh added.

Israeli officials are increasingly worried that the ICC might issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, who has expressed concerns in general terms about ICC actions against Israeli forces and officials, while Israel's foreign ministry is also monitoring reports of potential action.

However, Israel, not being a member of the ICC and not acknowledging its jurisdiction, can reject the court’s decision.

Nevertheless, the issuance of any warrants by the ICC could subject Israeli officials to the risk of arrest in other countries.

The Palestinian territories were admitted with the status of a member state in 2015.

“Netanyahu and Israel as a whole have already been found guilty of war crimes in the court of international public opinion. Although long overdue, an ICC arrest warrant is a further push for international accountability which places even more responsibility on states to comply,” Zaid Amali, Director of International Advocacy at Palestinian NGO MIFTAH, told TRT World.

“Israel is used to committing crimes with full impunity and without any form of real international accountability, it is long overdue for this to end. Such a step should exert more pressure to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which Netanyahu and his allies are using to save their political careers.”

The Rome Statute, which created the ICC, was adopted in 1998 and entered into force on July 1, 2002. Although endorsed by the UN General Assembly, the court operates independently.