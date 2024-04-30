The PKK/YPG terror group has reportedly tortured and killed a civilian it had detained in the Manbij district of Syria.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) in a statement on Tuesday said terrorists affiliated with the PKK/YPG opened fire April 25 on Hayro al Shilash in the occupied town of Manbij.

The PKK/YPG detained Shilash, 44, who was injured in the attack and informed his family of his death on April 27, it said.

The statement emphasised that Shilash was in good health before being detained but during his captivity, he suffered from "brutal" torture, leading to his deteriorating health and eventual death.

SNHR condemned the killing by PKK/YPG terrorists through torture.