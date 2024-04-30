Negotiations between Israel and Hamas are underway in Egypt, with mediators from Cairo, Washington and Doha pushing for a new ceasefire deal.

So far, the sore point is that Hamas is seeking a permanent ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Gaza, while Israel is only offering a 40-day truce period.

According to Egypt's state-owned Al-Qahera news channel, Hamas officials have left Cairo after discussing the new proposal on Tuesday, April 30. The Hamas delegation is expected to return with a written response within the next 48 to 72 hours.

In case the deal doesn't come to fruition, Israel has threatened to invade Rafah, the last remaining area where at least one million Palestinians are taking shelter after Israel described it as a safe zone despite continuously shelling it for the last six months.

What does the proposal include?

The latest proposal, which Israel helped to draft but has not fully agreed to, comprises two phases.

While Israel believes Hamas is still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others, Hamas is expected to release 20-33 Israeli hostages in the first phase - lowered from 40.

And in exchange, Israel is expected to release 9,100 Palestinians who are languishing in various jails.

The second phase aims to achieve what sources have termed the "restoration of sustainable calm", in which the remaining hostages, captured Israeli soldiers, and the bodies of hostages would be exchanged for more Palestinian prisoners.

For Hamas, any meaningful ceasefire deal should take hold if Israel ensures to cease bombings and ground assaults in Gaza and withdraws its troops from the battered territory where famine and health crises have pushed the surviving population to extreme margins.

So far, Israel has been keeping matters vague — offering an extended pause to its relentless aerial bombings and ground offensive, vowing to resume fighting soon after the 40-day limit is over.

For the ceasefire arbiters, Israel has been stuck up on the hard bargain, refusing to budge and completely ignoring the heavy Palestinian death toll, which largely includes women and children.

The 72-hour question