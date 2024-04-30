The World Bank's country director for Türkiye has praised its efforts to fight climate crisis, saying that initiatives in this field will also contribute to energy security.

At the opening ceremony of the Türkiye Carbon Market Development Project on Tuesday, Humberto Lopez mentioned that they had the opportunity to initiate an implementation program for market partnership.

Mehmet Ozhaseki, Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change, was also in attendance.

Pointing to the steps Türkiye has taken towards solving climate change and its leadership in this field, Lopez underscored that Türkiye comes first among 17 countries they are working for the World Bank’s Partnership for Market Implementation (PMI), adding: "I'm going to event after event where I'm highlighting the leadership that the country is showing in climate change.

"And I think that it has to be recognised for that . It's not only what you are doing, it's the leadership that you are showing as a country."

Energy security, high efficiency