US reiterates it opposes Israeli invasion of Rafah after Netanyahu's vow
"We don't want to see a major ground operation in Rafah," US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says following the Israeli premier's comments that Tel Aviv will invade Rafah with or without truce deal.
Netanyahu said Israel's military would enter Rafah to destroy the Hamas battalions remaining there "with or without" a cease-fire agreement with the Palestinian group. / Photo: AA / AA
By Emir Isci
April 30, 2024

The United States has said that it continues to oppose an Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed his forces would enter "with or without" a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

"We don't want to see a major ground operation in Rafah. Certainly, we don't want to see operations that haven't factored in safety and security of those 1.5 million folks trying to seek refuge down there," US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the displaced Palestinians who have sought safety in Rafah.

Kirby added that the Biden administration "certainly" has not seen a plan from Israel that would "with the one and a half million people that are seeking refuge there, which would complicate any such major ground operation."

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu said Israel's military would enter Rafah to destroy the Hamas battalions remaining there "with or without" a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian group.

"The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all its objectives is out of the question," the Israeli premier said. "We have begun the evacuation of the population in Rafah. We will be there soon."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently in Jordan on a regional tour that will also take him to Israel as he seeks to advance the ceasefire proposal.

The United States has said the proposal would include a six-week ceasefire when an initial batch of hostages that remain in Hamas captivity would be released, and humanitarian aid deliveries to the coastal enclave would ramp up.

That period has been billed as an initial phase that could lead to a longer-term truce wherein more hostages would be freed, and Palestinians would be able to return to their homes if they had not been previously destroyed.

Humanitarian crisis

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack led by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, with thousands of others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the United Nations.

