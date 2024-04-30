Now they don't have these police barricades, now they have a real wooden structure there, which again, is kind of a sad, sad thing. Earlier in the semester, by the way, the administration closed the steps of the student union building, which had been used to rally. It was a free speech area that closed.

And so already at the beginning of the war, you had this issue about stopping. You don't want to have all this controversy, so you have peace. But it's like the peace of the graveyard. There's nobody really talking very much. And then a little later, because that's free speech here, it was closed.

Some of the pro-Palestinian students came to the campus library and started to read impromptu converting it into a free speech area and started reading Palestinian poetry.

And then that was interrupted. You know, there was a clampdown. So you had a poetry reading in the library being stopped. I mean, maybe it was a little bit loud and disruptive, but if you close the free speech area, then you're going to have that happen. So what I'm saying is that to me, that symbolises that this is problematic.

And let me just say too, I think it's better if the universities try to find a way to get a dialogue going about these issues. That is, we have experts here on the Middle East from both the Israeli and the Palestinian perspective and beyond. Why not use that expertise to foster greater learning? Because one thing that's lost in all this is that having students become active is a real opportunity for people to learn, to be educated about what's going on.

And so it's great how students are doing that. But I think it'd be better if the university itself was trying to foster dialogue because America in this era, post-(former US President Donald) Trump, is very polarised. You know, people are more like talking past each other and denouncing each other. And look, I know this is a very contentious issue.

People are dying. Things always get more emotional. But it would be better if we try to find a way to be able to talk to each other. And so to me, one of the real problems with where we are right now is, we're going to shut off dialogue.

And that's so counter to what the university should be about, not just because of political freedom or free speech, but the university should be a place where people can learn and so this is in a way, it's so antithetical to the mission of the university to have this kind of advocacy suppressed.

TRT World: Why do you think universities are so scared and reacting so strongly?

Robert Cohen: Well, because what happened when the Harvard president and MIT and (the University of) Pennsylvania. They testified to Congress and they didn't do a very good job. They were really lawyered up, but they were not competent at explaining the difference between a free political forum and personal harassment.

You can advocate bigoted things from a podium, but I can't come to your dormitory and start threatening you because of your race or creed or whatever. And so they did a bad job. And then (Elise) Stefanik, the conservative congresswoman and the others, they really wanted to get them fired. That is the presidents of Harvard and Penn, and they did.

And so then what's the lesson from that? You know, Columbia's president was summoned the other day (to Congress) and then the arrest (of student protesters) happened the next day. These people have power and plus the donors have said, 'I'm not going to give money.'

Like this guy (Robert) Kraft, who owns the New England Patriots football team, he said because he sees these demonstrations as anti-Semitic.

'Students don't feel safe there, so I am not going to give any more money to the university.'

So as a private university, it needs this endowment. So you have the donors threatening them, Congress threatening them. So there's a lot of pressure and even overt pressure. Usually it's covert, you know, like with the free speech movement in 1964, I've got to figure out, like, what caused this free speech area to be closed down today?

It's not covert. It's right out in the open. It's like saying if you don't shut down the demonstration, we want you to get fired. And even after you've done that, we still want you to get fired because it's coming back. You haven't suppressed, as if the president is a tank commander who can mow down students. It was ridiculous. But the point is they're not like making this up.

They could lose their jobs. They've seen this, especially at Harvard. You know, the way university works is a big pecking order. Harvard's at the top. If the president of Harvard loses her job because of what's seen as inadequately repressive policing of these demonstrations and tamping down, then anybody could lose their job.

So I think that pressure - if you're a university president, are you going to be on the side of being permissive and support free speech? Are you going to be on the side of being repressive and not have to worry about the donors and Congress coming after you? I think the answer is sort of obvious. And what's dangerous about that is who's going to protect free speech and academic freedom if the college and university presidents are under this pressure and are afraid?

That's why it's so problematic.

TRT World: Can you give us a sense of how professors and lecturer here feel about it? We saw faculty members trying to protect their students.

Robert Cohen: Yeah, there are faculty members who were trying to head like a human chain to try to protect the students who are on campus so they wouldn't be arrested.

There were some professors who actually got arrested, others contributed money to the bail fund. So there have been professors who are supportive of the movement and supportive of their students. And I think most professors are supportive of free speech and academic freedom. But, you know, there's not total unanimity because of this issue about anti-Semitism. Some are concerned because when you charge people with being an anti-Semite, that's a serious charge.

And so where's the evidence for it? How do you make sense of it? It's kind of hard to figure out. So some I think, well, maybe it's better that we don't have these protests because you don't have that issue anymore, you know, to worry about that bigotry. And the other thing is just generally speaking, professors are busy, a lot of them.

They may not like what's going on, but only a small cadre of people are going to do something like the human chain to stop the arrest. So I think there are faculty who are upset about it and I think that most faculty feel like people should have free speech and academic freedom.

But the group that went out there to defend them is sort of a small group. So it's a sort of a division. But I think in general, the faculty would like there to be free speech and academic freedom, but also would like there not to be these charges about rule breaking and anti-Semitism.

TRT World: Why do you think that the student movement is significant and historic in a way? Why isn't it just a bunch of local protests?

Robert Cohen: Well, because it's important because it's dealing with a very major international problem. The US has been supporting Israel militarily for decades and decades, and often that's almost unquestioned. And now because of the war and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, they are raising the question and you know what?

You don't have to be anti-Zionist or anti-Israel to be concerned about the sort of far right government and Netanyahu. And it's insensitive to the issue about what's happening to civilians in this war and children. So I think that the movement is not just some local dispute, but it's about sort of the conscience of the campus of this generation being upset.

They don't want to grow up in a world where human life is violated in this way. And by the way, I want to just say it's not just that piece. There are also students from the other side who are upset about what happened with Hamas on October 7 and just saying, why did that happen?

How is that connected to what the situation was in Gaza beforehand? So there's a whole kind of questioning of Israel, of Netanyahu, of American foreign policy that is raising questions that are really important. And I think often because young people are well, first of all, they are military age. I mean, although there's not a draft now, they are often at the forefront of raising these issues.

I think that for them, this is like a really important question and it's sort of pressing political leadership to do so. And by the way, it's not just young people, because you look in Michigan, this is an Arab community. Adults were involved in that vote against President Biden, you know, the uncommitted vote in the Democratic primary.

So it's not just the students that are concerned, but the students are highly visible. And so I think this is raising a question about this war and the US support of it that, you know, is really of great significance. And it hadn't happened.

I mean, the Students for Justice of Palestine, those groups have existed for decades as the '90s in Berkeley, but they didn't attract this kind of larger scale support until the war in Gaza raised the issue and made it so.

So I think that what the the students have been doing is getting the country or pressing the country to start asking questions about how this war is being conducted, whether it's proper for the US to support this war and those types of questions because there's been such a consensus on support for Israel militarily, those kinds of questions are kind of new to the mainstream and are pretty significant.

TRT World: Last question - do you think that the Gaza issue will affect elections and the voters in November?

Robert Cohen: It could. If it does, even before that, it could. The Democratic convention this summer is being held in Chicago. In 1968, the whole Chicago thing blew up because there was this huge conflict between the demonstrators and the police back then.

Governor Richard Daley, who was a political boss and pretty intolerant, ruled the place with an iron fist. And there was basically like a police riot against the protesters. So it kind of blew up when the convention was going on. And that made it look like, well, the Democrats, this is their convention.

The country is out of control. Even the city they're in is out of control. And so that could hurt if that happens again. And plus, there's concern that the same young people who are doing this rallying might say, well, you know, Biden is not being critical enough of this war and trying to stop it. You know, Biden has been critical of some of the excesses of Netanyahu.

But they still haven't stopped the aid. So I think it has a potential because he won (in 2020) in part because of the youth vote. So there's some concern. But the other question is, what would Trump do? I mean, he moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem and I think there's no evidence that he'd be antiwar or anything like that.

So it just may be the people they may not come and vote for Trump, but they might stay home. And that's also true with the overall Arab and Muslim population. But on the other hand, look at what you know, the Muslim ban. Look at what Trump was doing. Still I think it could hurt Biden because he needs that youth vote.

TRT World: And would you like to add anything that you couldn't share that you like to highlight?

Robert Cohen: Well, I just think that I mean, from my perspective, I just wish that the political leadership, the news media and the country at large would, you know, give the students movement a kind of fair hearing. And if it's done, if there are people in the movement that have done things that make Jewish students uncomfortable, that just because they're critical of Israel, that's one thing.

It would be really nice if for once in American history, those who are not young would listen to young people. And I don't mean that they have to be uncritical of them, but just give them a fair hearing and not just write the whole generation off.

But if there is anti-Semitism, that should be dealt with as well. But I just think that the way that this is being depicted by the media in the United States and by politicians is with a very broad brush. And that's not uncommon. Like the antiwar movement in the '60s was depicted as like a communist front.

And there were some communists in it, but it was mostly the students wanting to stop the killing and stop a war they regarded as unjust.

And I also just want to say that in terms of the movement, you know, it's about divesting and cutting the universities' ties - either not having branch campuses in Israel or military support.

And I think that from my perspective it would also be good that's not really talked about is doing something more immediately helpful to the people of Gaza like raising money, helping to fight the famine, lending university expertise, building universities to rebuild the educational infrastructure of Gaza, and doing the same with the hospitals and the in other words, like kind of a Marshall Plan for Gaza.

That was when America helped reconstruct Europe after it was ravaged by war. I mean, I know that's hard to talk about now because the war is still going on, but I'm just saying, just being focused on cutting your ties with Israel doesn't really get at this other problem, which is, US-backed military effort of Israel has reduced a lot of Gaza to rubble.

And I think there's a moral responsibility that we should consider that the university and the United States should be involved in helping to rebuild. So that isn't discussed yet because everybody's focus this moment is focused on this one piece (a ceasefire). But I think that's really important because if we want to stop suffering, we have a lot of resources to help with that reconstruction.