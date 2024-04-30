TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UNRWA chief examines Anadolu's book proving Israeli war crimes in Gaza
The Evidence has been published in Turkish, English and Arabic languages.
UNRWA chief examines Anadolu's book proving Israeli war crimes in Gaza
Lazzarini expressed his gratitude for the present./ Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
April 30, 2024

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has received and reviewed Anadolu's book The Evidence, which documents Israeli actions against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including the use of banned weaponry such as white phosphorus.

At a press conference at the UN Geneva office, Philippe Lazzarini was presented the book by Anadolu's Geneva correspondent.

Lazzarini expressed his gratitude for the present.

While many countries remained silent on Israel's attacks in Gaza that began last October and indiscriminately targeted women and children, others put forward the argument of "insufficient evidence" for the massacres.

In response, Anadolu decided to publish a photobook with the help of its photojournalists and cameramen who have documented Israel's actions in the blockaded enclave since October 7, 2023.

RelatedAnadolu's book proving Israeli crimes in Gaza, presented to ICJ

The Evidence

RECOMMENDED

The book, prepared by an expert team, has been published in Turkish, English and Arabic languages.

It also includes photographs of Israel's use of white phosphorus shells, which is restricted under international humanitarian law in densely populated civilian areas.

This month the Turkish news agency also screened a documentary by the same name, showcasing the extent of Israel's war crimes in Gaza.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, besides causing mass destruction, displacement and leaving most civilians hungry.

RelatedAnadolu documentary 'The Evidence' reveals extent of Israeli crimes in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates