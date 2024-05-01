Former US president Donald Trump has issued a blunt warning, indicating that should he be re-elected as president in November, Joe Biden and his family may find themselves subject to multiple criminal prosecutions.

In a freewheeling interview with Time magazine's Eric Cortellessa, Trump gave a glimpse of what his second term would be like —hinging on the outcome of his legal battles, while emphasising that unless the US Supreme Court grants him immunity, Biden's future could be fraught with legal challenges.

With recent polls Trump edging out Biden by slim margins in pivotal swing states, the former president is marking a notable shift from his previous campaigns.

Speaking with the American news magazine in his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump vowed to appoint a "real special prosecutor" to pursue Biden, asserting, "If they [US Supreme Court] said that a president doesn't get immunity, then Biden, I am sure, will be prosecuted for all of his crimes."

Israel-Palestine conflict

Reflecting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's brutalities in Gaza, Trump refrained from endorsing him when questioned about his continuance as prime minister.

Asked whether he would consider withholding US military aid to Israel to push it toward winding down the war in Gaza, "he doesn't say yes, but he doesn't rule it out, either."

"I had a bad experience with Bibi," Trump told the magazine.