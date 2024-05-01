Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for exposing Israeli crimes against Palestinian workers as the world marks May Day, International Workers' Day.

In a statement on Wednesday marking the occasion, Hamas said "Palestinian workers are still subject to the worst forms of torture, persecution, siege, racism, and denial of basic rights."

It also said Israeli crimes and violations of workers’ rights have increased in light of the months-long Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

The group urged transport and port workers worldwide to stop dealing with Israeli shipping companies, and unions and syndicates to stage solidarity activities in support of Palestinian workers.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since last October.