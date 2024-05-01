WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas calls for exposing Israeli crimes against Palestinian workers
The group urged transport and port workers worldwide to stop dealing with Israeli shipping companies, and unions and syndicates to stage solidarity activities in support of Palestinian workers.
Hamas calls for exposing Israeli crimes against Palestinian workers
Israeli crimes and violations of workers’ rights have increased in light of the months-long Israeli onslaught on Gaza/ Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2024

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for exposing Israeli crimes against Palestinian workers as the world marks May Day, International Workers' Day.

In a statement on Wednesday marking the occasion, Hamas said "Palestinian workers are still subject to the worst forms of torture, persecution, siege, racism, and denial of basic rights."

It also said Israeli crimes and violations of workers’ rights have increased in light of the months-long Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

The group urged transport and port workers worldwide to stop dealing with Israeli shipping companies, and unions and syndicates to stage solidarity activities in support of Palestinian workers.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since last October.

RECOMMENDED

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and thousands injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel is also accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedAmid genocide warning from Amnesty, Israel plans Rafah assault
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates