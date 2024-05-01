Universities across the US have turned into battlegrounds as pro-Palestine protests sweep college campuses.

Over 1,000 protesters, including students and staff, have been arrested over the last two weeks for pushing universities to divest from Israel and condemn its onslaught on Gaza, where more than 34,500 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority being women and children.

Noelle McAfee is one of the professors who was detained at Emory University in Georgia last week, and the video of her arrest went viral on social media.

She was arrested along with dozens more protesters who set up an encampment calling for divestment from companies tied to Israel, as well as “Cop City,” a controversial police training facility in Atlanta.

In an interview with Anadolu, McAfee, chair of Emory’s Department of Philosophy, emphasized she was at the protest “in solidarity with the students, their freedom of expression and the freedom to think critically.”

“My primary concern was that the administration would call in outside police on a peaceful student demonstration,” she said.

Related NYU professor: Gaza protests should spark dialogue, not campus crackdowns

'False pretext'

Her fears were not unfounded as, despite Emory having its own police department, the administration called in Atlanta police, along with the Georgia State Patrol, which has “a reputation for being very brutal.”

“When outside police come in, they use tactics that are really very aggressive. It also means that they’re prepared to arrest and be difficult to our students,” she said.

“Suddenly, these police, state patrol and all just descended and started attacking the students who were in this little enclosed area.”

The law enforcers, she explained, were ordered to clear the encampment on the “pretext that these were outside agitators, not Emory students.”

McAfee disagrees with that claim, pointing out that 20 of the 28 people arrested were affiliated with Emory.

“So, their whole pretext to do this, that these were ‘outside people’ was false,” she said. McAfee herself was arrested as she filmed an attack on a student.

“I saw them beating up a student. They were just wailing on this student, beating them up. I knew they might arrest me if I intervened, so I stood back, was videotaping it, and screamed at them to stop, but they didn’t,” she said.

“Then one got up in front of me and said, ‘Ma’am, you need to leave.’ I said I’m not leaving, and then they arrested me.”