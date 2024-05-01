WORLD
3 MIN READ
Female ex-employees sue BBC for discrimination after news channel merger
Female presenters alleged a "rigged" application process and pay inequality following a news channel merger.
Female ex-employees sue BBC for discrimination after news channel merger
The women claim they were unfairly targeted for job cuts.  / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 1, 2024

Four female journalists have initiated a sex and age discrimination case against British broadcaster the BBC, claiming they lost their jobs following a "rigged" recruitment exercise.

Martine Croxall, Annita McVeigh, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera, who have all presented on the BBC's television channels, were present at Wednesday's preliminary hearing in London for the employment tribunal.

The full tribunal is due at a later date. The four women claim that they were paid less than men in equivalent roles and that they unfairly lost their jobs at the BBC News Channel.

The BBC denies it underpaid them and said its application process was "rigorous and fair".

"It is denied that (the BBC) has subjected (the presenters) to age or sex discrimination, harassment or victimisation, or has breached the sex equality clause," the broadcaster said, according to court documents.

RelatedBBC reporters accuse broadcaster of pro-Israel bias in Palestine coverage

'Pre-determined job application process'

RECOMMENDED

The BBC announced in 2022 that it planned to merge its domestic and international news channels.

The claimants say that the BBC privately told four other presenters — two men and two younger women — that they would keep their jobs.

"We were put through a pre-determined job application process in February 2023," the presenters told the court.

They were instead offered jobs as correspondents, an effective demotion that came with a pay cut.

The BBC says that at least five other applicants achieved better scores during the recruitment process.

All four presenters also claim they have not been paid the same as their male counterparts since February 2020.

"The BBC grinds you down on pay," Croxall, a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News since 2001, told the hearing.

RelatedBBC boss to staff: Don't share political views on social media
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates