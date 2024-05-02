Thursday, May 2, 2024

1739 GMT — Israel should prevent further attacks on aid convoys bound for Gaza after Israeli settlers attacked a shipment from Jordan, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

1825 GMT — Khan Younis' al-Amal Hospital resume partial operations

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) resumed partial operations at the Al-Amal Hospital in southern Gaza's Khan Younis.

The medical facility had been out of service for over a month following an Israeli army raid amid its ongoing war on the enclave.

Medical staff at al-Amal Hospital resumed work in some departments for the first time in over a month since the Israeli incursion of Khan Younis, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

"The baby Muhammad Luay al-Raqab is the first birth case after the reopening of the maternity ward at the PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis," the non-governmental organization said on X.

1815 GMT — UN, humanitarian partners warn against Rafah invasion

The UN and humanitarian partners reiterated their warnings about the devastating impact of Israel's potential ground attack against Rafah on civilians and humanitarian operations.

At a daily news conference, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Rafah is a "crucial centre" for humanitarian operations, with dozens of humanitarian organisations having life-saving materials located there.

Dujarric said, "Rafah is absolutely central to our ongoing efforts to provide food, water, health, sanitation, hygiene and other critical support to people across Gaza."

Regarding whether Israel has provided them with information about the attack on Rafah, Dujarric responded, "We are not privy to (Israel's) their military operations."

Asked about if civilians are leaving Rafah, Dujarric stated that they do not have a clear figure on this but that they have not observed a significant humanitarian movement.

1801 GMT — Palestinian groups say top Gaza surgeon died in Israeli custody

Palestinian advocacy groups said that the head of orthopaedics at Gaza's largest hospital al-Shifa has died in Israeli custody, alleging he had been tortured during his detention.

Doctor Adnan Ahmed Atiya al-Barsh died at the Israeli-run Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank last month, the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Committee and the Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a joint statement.

Barsh, 50, had been arrested with a group of other doctors last December at Al-Awda Hospital near the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

He died on April 19, the prisoners groups said, citing Palestinian authorities.

"His body is still being held," they added.

1747 GMT — Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli sites near Lebanese border

The Lebanese Hezbollah group claimed it targeted two Israeli military sites near the border with southern Lebanon, while Israeli warplanes launched an air strike on one of the border towns.

The group said in a brief statement its fighters targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon with artillery shells, and the al-Summaqa site in the hills of Kfar Shuba in southern Lebanon with appropriate weapons.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the town of Ayta ash Shaab in the district of Tyre (south), without specifying the target of the air strike or its results.

1558 GMT — Protests haven't caused Mideast policy reconsideration — Biden

US President Joe Biden said that ongoing student-led demonstrations against Israel's war on Gaza have not brought him to reconsider how he is addressing the region.

Asked by a reporter if the demonstrations on campuses nationwide have forced him to rethink his Middle East policy, the president said succinctly: "No."

The brief remark came at the tail-end of an unscheduled speech at the White House in which Biden commented on the demonstrations, saying the US is "not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent."

"The American people are heard, in fact, peaceful protest is in the best tradition of how Americans respond to consequential issues. But neither are we a lawless country. We're a civil society, and order must prevail," he said.

1529 GMT — Gaza health workers express gratitude for pro-Palestine protests in US, Europe

Health workers in Gaza held a demonstration to thank university students in the US and Europe for their protests in solidarity with Palestine.

A statement by the government's Gaza's government media office said that dozens of health workers gathered at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah to thank the students for their demonstrations in support of Palestine and in response to the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking at the demonstration, hospital spokesperson Dr Khalil al-Dakran said that Israel carried out more than 3,000 massacres, killing more than 40,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounding at least 70,000 people.

Stating that more than 2,000 people were displaced in Gaza, Dakran said that more than 370,000 houses were destroyed and the bodies of about 10,000 people are still under the rubble of the houses.

1518 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis attacked 107 ships since November: leader

Yemen’s Houthi group said that it had targeted 107 ships since the start of Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the group’s leader, said that his fighters had carried out attacks against eight ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean and launched 33 ballistic missiles and winged drones this week.

"Some 107 ships have been targeted since November involving 606 ballistic missiles and drones," he added in a televised speech.

1432 GMT — Palestinian GDP seen falling 27% on seven months of war: UNDP

The Palestinian economy is estimated to shrink by 26.9 percent after seven months of war, with the poverty rate surging, said a new United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) assessment released.

The estimates, released by the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, also found that the Palestinian poverty rate will continue climbing to 58.4 percent.

"Every additional day that this war continues is exacting huge and compounding costs to Gazans and all Palestinians," said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner in a statement. "These new figures warn that the suffering in Gaza will not end when the war does," he added, warning of a "serious development crisis" stemming from the massive losses over a short span of time.

Should the war continue for nine months, poverty is expected to more than double from pre-war levels, while the drop in gross domestic product would reach 29 percent, the UNDP said.

1424 GMT — Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes struck two Hezbollah buildings in southern Lebanon, the military said.

A military statement said gunmen had holed up in the two buildings in the border town of Markaba. The Israeli army also reported air strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

The army also said that it had detected the launch of four missiles from Lebanon toward military sites in Har Dov (the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms), three of which were intercepted.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the report.

1409 GMT — UN estimates rebuilding Gaza will cost $30B to $40B

A UN agency said rebuilding war-wracked Gaza will cost an estimated $30 billion to $40 billion and require an effort on a scale unseen since World War II.

"The scale of the destruction is huge and unprecedented... This is a mission that the global community has not dealt with since World War II," UN assistant secretary-general Abdallah al-Dardari told a press conference in the Jordanian capital Amman.

He added that if Gaza's reconstruction were to be carried out through the normal process, "it could take decades, and the Palestinian people do not have the luxury of waiting for decades".

"It is therefore important that we act quickly to re-house people in decent housing and restore their lives to normal — economically, socially, in terms of health and education".

"This is our top priority, and it must be achieved within the first three years following the cessation of hostilities," saying "72 percent of all residential buildings have been completely or partially destroyed".

"Reconstruction must be planned carefully, efficiently and with extreme flexibility because we do not know how the war will end" and what type of post-war governance will be established in Gaza.

1342 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan criticises US crackdown on college protests

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has waded into the debate over US college campus protests, saying authorities were displaying "cruelty" in clamping down on pro-Palestinian students and academics.

"Conscientious students and academics including anti-Zionist Jews at some prestigious American universities are protesting the massacre (in Gaza)," Erdogan told an event in Ankara.

"These people are being subjected to violence, cruelty, suffering, and even torture for saying the massacre has to stop," he said, adding that university staff were being "sacked and lynched" for supporting the Palestinians.

"The limits of Western democracy are drawn by Israel's interests," Erdogan said. "Whatever infringes on Israel's interests is anti-democratic, antisemitic for them."

1251 GMT — Hamas studying Gaza truce proposal 'in positive spirit'— Haniya

A delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas is set to visit Egypt soon for further ceasefire talks, the group said in a statement.

The statement added that Hamas chief Ismail Haniya had affirmed the group's "positive spirit in studying the ceasefire proposal" in a phone call with Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

Hamas said on Saturday that it had received Israel's latest position and would study it before submitting a reply.

The Egyptian state-affiliated Al-Qahera News quoted an unidentified high-level Egyptian source as saying that the Hamas delegation would arrive in Cairo in the next two days.

1240 GMT — Italy’s premier, Jordan’s king wish diplomatic efforts on Gaza will be successful

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia​​​​​​​ Meloni met with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Rome, her office said, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a de-escalation in the Middle East.

“The premier and the king discussed the situation in the Middle East, wishing ongoing diplomatic efforts for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages will soon be successful,” her office said.

The talks between the two leaders focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to Meloni’s office.

The Italian prime minister expressed her appreciation for the key role Jordan has had with regard to humanitarian aid.

She also reiterated Italy’s commitment to supply aid to Gaza’s civilians, also in cooperation with Jordan.

1230 GMT — Palestine seeks temporary status for Gaza residents who entered Egypt during war

The Palestinian Embassy in Egypt is seeking temporary residency permits for tens of thousands of people who have arrived from Gaza during Israel's war on Gaza, which it says would ease conditions for them until the conflict is over.

Diab al-Louh, the Palestinian ambassador in Cairo, said as many as 100,000 Gaza residents had crossed into Egypt, where they lack the papers to enrol their children in schools, open businesses or bank accounts, travel, or access health insurance - though some have found ways to make a living.

Louh stressed that residency permits would only be for legal and humanitarian purposes, adding that those who arrived since the war began on Oct. 7 had no plans to settle in Egypt.

"We are talking about a category (of people) in an exceptional situation. We asked the state to give them temporary residencies that can be renewed until the crisis in Gaza is over," Louh told Reuters in an interview.

"We have confidence that our Egyptian brothers will understand this. They have already provided a lot," he said. "But ... this is an issue of sovereignty being discussed at the highest level."

1143 GMT — Egyptian media report 'positive progress' in Gaza truce talks

Egyptian state media reported "positive progress" on in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas regarding a truce in Gaza.

"Positive progress has been made in the truce negotiations amid intensive Egyptian contacts with all parties," said the state-run Al-Qahera News channel, citing a high-level Egyptian source.

1127 GMT — Israel reviewing alternatives to Rafah invasion: report

Israel is looking into alternatives to its planned invasion of Rafah city at the southern tip of Gaza, local media said.

"Security services are examining alternatives to a large-scale operation in Rafah, if this operation does not take place," Army Radio said.

"The Israeli security services insist on launching an operation at the Philadelphi Corridor (on the border between Gaza and Egypt) to cut off Hamas’ smuggling routes," the radio said.

1126 GMT — Erdogan urges Muslim world to act in unity to halt Israel’s attack on Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the Muslim world to act in unity to ensure the cessation of Israel's attacks on Gaza.

In a phone call with Gambian President Adama Barrow, Erdogan discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine and the agenda of the 15th Islamic Summit to be held in Gambia, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

The Turkish president expressed hope that the decisions to be made at the summit will be auspicious, adding that his country will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the event.

He said that "joint steps could be taken in the upcoming period to enhance relations between Türkiye and Gambia," the directorate said.

1111 GMT — Israel fears being blacklisted by UN over Gaza onslaught

Fears are growing inside Israel about being blacklisted by the United Nations among countries harming children in conflict zones.