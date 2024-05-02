US lawmakers have voted to expand the legal definition of anti-Semitism amid pro-Palestine Student Spring protests that have roiled college campuses nationwide, with critics arguing the legislation unfairly conflates criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

The bill, passed 320-91 on Wednesday, was led by Representative Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and had 15 Democratic co-sponsors. Many Republicans and Democrats who voted against the bill said it infringes on free speech.

"I'm thankful for the bipartisan support of the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act and for the support from a wide range of Jewish organisations that are standing up, endorsing this legislation, and saying enough is enough," New York Republican Mike Lawler said in a statement.

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler told colleagues on the House floor: "Speech that is critical of Israel alone does not constitute unlawful discrimination. The bill sweeps too broadly."

Related Student Spring protests: Police deployed on US campuses as tensions spike

"Criticism of Israeli government"

The cross-party bill requires the Department of Education to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance [IHRA] definition of anti-Semitism when tackling discrimination.

The IHRA states that "denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination" by, for example, "claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour" is a form of anti-Semitism.

Critics of the bill — including the American Civil Liberties Union [ACLU] — describe it as government overreach that will chill free speech.