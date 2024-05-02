Around 100 tourists were among people marooned after a river overflowed in Kenya's famed Maasai Mara wildlife reserve following a heavy downpour, a local administrator has said, as the death toll from flood-related disasters neared 180.

"Approximately 100 or more tourists" were stranded in more than a dozen lodges, hotels and camps, Narok West sub-county administrator Stephen Nakola told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

"That is the preliminary number as of now because some of the camps are inaccessible," he said.

The world-famous Maasai Mara, in southwestern Kenya, is a tourist magnet and home to native wildlife, including the so-called Big Five — lions, elephants, rhinos, leopards and buffalo — as well as giraffes, hippos and cheetahs.

The Kenya Red Cross said it had rescued more than 90 people from the camps, some of them by air.

"In some camps, tents have been swept away, and the Mara bridge, linking the Mara Triangle and the Greater Mara, has been washed away," it said on X, adding later that the flood waters had "subsided".

Tourism, alongside agriculture and diaspora remittances, are Kenya's top foreign exchange earners.

Revenue from tourism jumped nearly a third in 2023 over the previous year beating the pre-pandemic numbers, the government said in March.

Tourism minister Alfred Mutua had earlier on Wednesday said "several camps have been impacted" by the downpour and warned all hotels and camps near rivers within Kenyan parks and reserves to prepare "for potential evacuations."

"Develop clear evacuation, transportation, and hospitality protocols," Mutua said.

The directive came hours after President William Ruto deployed the military to evacuate everyone living in flood-prone areas.

People living in the affected areas will have 48 hours to move after those who remain "will be relocated forcibly in the interest of their safety," the cabinet said.