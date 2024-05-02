Thursday, May 2, 2024

Thursday marks 800 days since Russia launched its full-scale attack on Ukraine. Moscow called it a "special operation" against Kiev, and the general opinion when the Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 was that Moscow would prevail quickly and defeat Kiev, but that hasn't happened.

During the 800-day war, Ukraine estimates that the Russian military suffered more than 451,000 casualties, including deaths and injuries, while US and British intelligence agencies say Russian casualties top 300,000. Ukraine says it has lost 31,000 soldiers since February 2022. That figure is also widely thought likely to be lower than the true toll.

Russia has provided few official casualty figures. The most recent data from its Defence Ministry points to just over 6,000 deaths. It claims to have killed 444,000 Ukrainian soldiers during the war — a figure many say is too high to be accurate.

As the war grinds on with no end in sight, Ukraine is seeking more weapons from its Western allies, especially the US, in the face of fresh Russian gains, and Moscow remains firm in its conflict with its European neighbour, despite growing international concerns and massive Western sanctions against it.

Here are the latest developments👇

1832 GMT — NATO has condemned Russian "malign activities" on its territory, saying actions like disinformation, sabotage, violence and cyber interference threatened the alliance's security.

The incidents "are part of an intensifying campaign of activities" Russia is carrying out across the Euro-Atlantic area and NATO allies "express their deep concern over Russia's hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to allied security", NATO said in a statement.

Authorities in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Britain have recently investigated and charged people in connection with "hostile state activity".

NATO said allies would work together to deter and defend against the hybrid actions and that they would remain steadfast in supporting Ukraine as it struggles to fend off Russia's offensive, now in its third year.

1715 GMT — Ukraine stands firm against Russia in frontlines: official

The situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine is worsening but local defenders are so far holding firm against a concerted push by Russia’s bigger and better-equipped forces, a senior Ukrainian military official has said.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukrainian strategic command in the east of the country, said Russia has amassed troops in the Donetsk region in an effort to punch through the Ukrainian defensive line.

"The enemy is actively attacking along the entire front line, and in several directions, they have achieved certain tactical advances," he said on national television. "The situation is changing dynamically."

1424 GMT — France floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached

French President Emmanuel Macron said the question of sending Western troops to Ukraine would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through the Ukrainian front lines and Kiev made such a request, in an interview with the Economist.

Macron in the interview doubled down on his comments from earlier this year of not ruling out sending troops to Ukraine, which sent shockwaves through Europe and unsettled allies including Germany. Most of France's allies said at the time they would not send any forces.

"Absolutely. I'm not ruling anything out, because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out," said Macron when asked if he stood by his earlier comments made on February 26.

Macron said "if Russia decided to go further, we will, in any case, all have to ask ourselves this question" of sending troops, describing his refusal to rule out such a move as a "strategic wake-up call for my counterparts".

1420 GMT — US intel sees no quick end in Ukraine-Russia conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin sees domestic and international developments trending in his favour and likely will press on with aggressive tactics in Ukraine, but the war is unlikely to end soon, the top US intelligence official has said.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure to hamper Kiev's ability to move arms and troops, slow defence production and force it to consider negotiations.

"Putin's increasingly aggressive tactics against Ukraine, such as strikes on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure, are intended to impress Ukraine that continuing to fight will only increase the damage to Ukraine and offer no plausible path to victory," she said.

"These aggressive tactics are likely to continue and the war is unlikely to end anytime soon," Haines said.

1318 GMT — Russia not among 160 delegations in Ukraine peace summit: Switzerland

Switzerland has invited more than 160 delegations to next month's Ukraine peace conference, the foreign ministry has said, though Russia is not among them "at this stage".

"Russia has not been invited at this stage," the foreign ministry in Bern said. "Switzerland has always shown openness to extending an invitation to Russia for this summit.

"However, Russia has said repeatedly and also publicly that it has no interest in participating in this first summit. Switzerland is convinced that Russia must be involved in this process. A peace process without Russia is unthinkable."

1020 GMT — Russia captured another village in Ukraine's east: ministry

Russia has said it had captured another village in eastern Ukraine northwest of Avdiivka, where Moscow's forces have been making advances for days.

Moscow's defence ministry said troops had "fully liberated the settlement of Berdychi." Kiev said it had retreated from the village over the weekend.

1000 GMT — Kremlin rejects US claims Russia used 'chemical weapon' in Ukraine

The Kremlin rejected allegations by the United States that Russian forces had used a "chemical weapon" in Ukraine.

"We have seen the news about this. As always, such accusations sound completely baseless and unsubstantiated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the accusations.

The US said that Moscow had violated the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).