Microsoft has pledged a $2.2B investment in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Malaysia to help develop the country's AI infrastructure.

The tech giant's chief executive Satya Nadella is on a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia to announce a range of investments in data centres, AI and cloud services.

"Today, Microsoft announced it will invest $2.2B over the next four years to support Malaysia's digital transformation the single largest investment in its 32-year history in the country," it said in a statement released on Thursday as CEO Satya Nadella gave a keynote speech in Kuala Lumpur.

It said the cash would help to build AI and cloud infrastructure in Malaysia, creating an AI centre of excellence and giving AI training to as many as 200,000 Malaysians.

"We are committed to supporting Malaysia's AI transformation and ensure it benefits all Malaysians," Nadella said in the statement.