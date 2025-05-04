Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out a drone attack on a military air base and other facilities in the vicinity of Port Sudan Airport, a Sudanese army spokesperson said on Sunday, in the first RSF attack to reach the eastern port city.

No casualties were reported from the attacks, the spokesperson said. The RSF has not commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army said that it had shot down drones targeting the Osman Digna air base and civilian infrastructure in the eastern city of Port Sudan.

"The enemy targeted the Osman Digna airbase, a goods warehouse and some civilian facilities in Port Sudan using drones," army spokesperson Nabil Abdullah said in a statement.

He added that air defences managed to shoot down several of them.

The spokesman noted that while some of the drones caused "limited" damage, there were no reported injuries.

The RSF has targeted power stations in army-controlled locations in central and northern Sudan for the past several months but the strikes had not inflicted heavy casualties.

The drone attack on Port Sudan indicates a major shift in the two-year conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF.

Related TRT Global - Death toll from RSF attacks in Sudan rises to 300: Rights commission

‘World’s worst humanitarian crisis’