Colombia’s president on Friday denied allegations of clandestine ties to drug trafficking following a news report by The New York Times suggesting he is the subject of multiple US federal investigations.

On US social media platform X, Gustavo Petro dismissed the claims as unfounded, asserting that there is "not a single investigation" of him in Colombia on such matters. Petro framed his political career as a lifelong crusade against the forces he is now accused of associating with.

“I have never in my life spoken to a drug trafficker,” Petro stated. “On the contrary, I dedicated 10 years of my life—at the risk of my own life and the exile of my family—to exposing the ties between the most powerful drug traffickers and politicians in Congress and national governments.”

The controversy stems from an investigation alleging that federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn have opened preliminary inquiries into the president. The investigations reportedly focus on whether Petro held undisclosed meetings with traffickers or solicited campaign donations from criminal organisations.

On the issue of his 2022 presidential bid, Petro maintained that his campaign was beyond reproach.

“I have always been emphatic with my (campaign) managers: donations from neither bankers nor drug traffickers are to be accepted,” he said.