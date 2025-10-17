Venezuelan opposition leader and newly crowned winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Corina Machado, has voiced support for Israel in a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

Machado welcomed the return of Israeli hostages under a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and voiced appreciation for “Israel’s efforts against Iran,” which she described as a threat to both countries, the statement said.

Netanyahu congratulated Machado on her Nobel win and commended her efforts to promote democracy and peace.

Machado has previously pledged to move Venezuela’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem if her movement comes to power, aligning her with other Latin American leaders who have taken pro-Israel stances, including Argentina’s President Javier Milei and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.