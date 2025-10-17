AMERICAS
Nobel peace prize winner Venezuela's Machado aligns herself with Israel in call with Netanyahu
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado congratulates Israeli PM Netanyahu and backs Israel’s attack against Iran during phone call, Israeli officials say.
Venezuela's Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado voices support for Israel in a call with Netanyahu
October 17, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader and newly crowned winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Corina Machado, has voiced support for Israel in a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

Machado welcomed the return of Israeli hostages under a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and voiced appreciation for “Israel’s efforts against Iran,” which she described as a threat to both countries, the statement said.

Netanyahu congratulated Machado on her Nobel win and commended her efforts to promote democracy and peace.

Machado has previously pledged to move Venezuela’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem if her movement comes to power, aligning her with other Latin American leaders who have taken pro-Israel stances, including Argentina’s President Javier Milei and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv, avoiding Jerusalem, which Palestine claims as the capital.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

