Worshippers have gathered for Palm Sunday Mass at the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in Gaza, where they have prayed for peace.

Dozens of children, adults, monks and nuns have attended the service marking the beginning of Holy Week in the genocide-devastated enclave.

At the front, altar servers stood in red and white robes, while behind them, worshippers with subdued expressions took part in the prayers.

A priest said that at this time of year, Christians remember the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, when prophecies were fulfilled that God would come to save humanity, describing him as the Prince of Peace.

He added that this year, these scenes are absent from the city, with many Christians unable to take part due to difficult conditions.

He said prayers were being offered for the people of Jerusalem, for all Palestinians and for the entire region, asking God to grant peace, justice and reconciliation.

He also called for a special grace so that the people of Gaza, Christians and Muslims, can live with dignity as children of this land, in peace, justice and with the values every human being needs.