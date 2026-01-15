A madrasa believed to be nearly 900 years old will be restored in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri, after its remains were identified during an urban renewal project, local officials said.

The discovery of the Islamic school was made near the Melik Mehmed Gazi Tomb, just south of the historical Kebir mosque, during work carried out under the Surici Camikebir Urban Renewal Project.

Memduh Buyukkilic, Kayseri's mayor, told Anadolu that the city has been home to many civilisations and holds a special place in Islamic history.

“Cami Kebir is an area where we are carrying out careful and meaningful work,” he said. “While opening up its surroundings, we encountered a surprise. Right next to the tomb of Melik Mehmed Gazi, we uncovered traces and walls of a madrasa built in the tradition of a religious complex.”