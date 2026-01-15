TÜRKİYE
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
The discovery of the Islamic school was made near the Melik Mehmed Gazi Tomb, just south of the historical Kebir mosque in Türkiye's Kayseri province.
“Cami Kebir is an area where we are carrying out careful and meaningful work,” the mayor says. / Others
January 15, 2026

A madrasa believed to be nearly 900 years old will be restored in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri, after its remains were identified during an urban renewal project, local officials said.

The discovery of the Islamic school was made near the Melik Mehmed Gazi Tomb, just south of the historical Kebir mosque, during work carried out under the Surici Camikebir Urban Renewal Project.

Memduh Buyukkilic, Kayseri's mayor, told Anadolu that the city has been home to many civilisations and holds a special place in Islamic history.

“Cami Kebir is an area where we are carrying out careful and meaningful work,” he said. “While opening up its surroundings, we encountered a surprise. Right next to the tomb of Melik Mehmed Gazi, we uncovered traces and walls of a madrasa built in the tradition of a religious complex.”

Melik Mehmed Gazi, a ruler of the Danishmend dynasty, is regarded as one of the founders of Kayseri and an important figure in early Turkish-Islamic history in Anatolia. The mosque he commissioned remains one of the city’s most significant landmarks.

Buyukkilic said the municipality will carry out excavation and restoration work in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, taking into account existing academic studies and historical documentation.

“Our aim is to revive this madrasa and bring a historical monument worthy of Kayseri to both our city and our country,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
