WAR ON GAZA
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Women, girls made up unusually high share of Gaza war deaths: UN
UN Women says 47 women and girls were killed on average every day during the war, and more than 38,000 females were killed in Gaza in total since October 2023, with deaths continuing despite a fragile ceasefire.
Women, girls made up unusually high share of Gaza war deaths: UN
Palestinian girl Shahed Thary, mourns during her parents' funeral at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on August 20 2025. / Reuters Archive
5 hours ago

An average of at least 47 women and girls were killed each day during the war in Gaza, according to figures published by UN Women on Friday, and the agency warned that deaths have continued six months into a fragile ceasefire.

More than 38,000 women and girls were killed in Gaza between October 2023 and December 2025, according to the report by UN Women, an agency that focuses on gender equality.

"Women and girls accounted for a proportion of deaths far higher than those observed in previous conflicts in Gaza," Sofia Calltorp, the agency's humanitarian action head, told reporters in Geneva.

"They were individuals with lives and with dreams," she added.

RelatedTRT World - Palestinian woman dies from wounds as Israeli army shells southern Gaza

The agency expressed concern that the killing of women and girls has continued since an October ceasefire, though it does not know exactly how many have died due to a lack of gender-aggregated data.

October's ceasefire was meant to halt two years of Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave but Israel has committed near-daily violations of the truce.

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More than 750 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to local medics.

UN children's agency UNICEF said on Friday that children continued to be killed and injured at an alarming rate in Gaza, with at least 214 reported dead in the last six months.

Around one million women and girls are displaced in Gaza, UN Women said.

"Extensive damage to infrastructure has made it almost impossible for women and girls in Gaza to access their basic needs like healthcare," said Calltorp.

World Health Organization figures show more than 500,000 women lack access to essential services including antenatal and postnatal care.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills 4 Palestinians, including child, in new violation of Gaza truce
SOURCE:Reuters
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