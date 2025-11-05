NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the alliance’s unity and collective strength make it “absolutely unbeatable,” expressing confidence that no adversary would dare attack any member state.

Speaking alongside Romanian President Nicusor Dan in Bucharest on Wednesday, Rutte underscored NATO’s core principle of collective defence.

“If this country were under attack, there would be 31 other nations coming to the rescue of Romania. This is how NATO works,” he said. “And I think this makes us unbeatable, absolutely unbeatable. And that is why I believe that nobody will ever try.”

Rutte commended Romania for its “steadfast” role within the alliance and its leadership in the strategically vital Black Sea region.

He highlighted Romania’s cooperation with Bulgaria and Türkiye in expanding joint demining and patrol operations in response to security challenges stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Cooperation against Russia