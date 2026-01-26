WORLD
Bosnia FM hails Türkiye as global superpower, cites stronger investment ties
Türkiye has come to the forefront on the international stage following developments in Syria, and has become one of the US' most important partners, Elmedin Konakovic says.
“Türkiye maintains good relations with all countries and is a very effective mediator in these processes,” he added. / AA
January 26, 2026

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic said that Türkiye has become a “superpower” in global politics.

“Following developments in Syria and the region, Türkiye has come to the forefront on the international stage and has become one of the United States’ most important partners,” Konakovic said on Monday at an annual press conference reviewing his country’s foreign policy.

“Türkiye is a superpower,” he added.

He described Bosnia and Herzegovina’s relationship with Ankara as “fantastic” and thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan following the second meeting of foreign ministers of the Balkan Peace Platform, hosted by Fidan in Istanbul.

“The fact that Minister Fidan organised this initiative and that President Erdogan, despite his intense schedule, made time for us and addressed each country individually clearly shows the importance Türkiye attaches to the Western Balkans,” Konakovic said.

“Türkiye maintains good relations with all countries and is a very effective mediator in these processes,” he added.

Konakovic later said his country would introduce a visa requirement for citizens of one country this year but emphasised it would not apply to Türkiye.

“This will not be Türkiye. I do not see this as possible during my term, and it will not affect me,” he said.

Konakovic also said Türkiye invests more in Bosnia and Herzegovina than in Serbia, adding that this further strengthens relations between the two countries.

