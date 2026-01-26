Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic said that Türkiye has become a “superpower” in global politics.

“Following developments in Syria and the region, Türkiye has come to the forefront on the international stage and has become one of the United States’ most important partners,” Konakovic said on Monday at an annual press conference reviewing his country’s foreign policy.

“Türkiye is a superpower,” he added.

He described Bosnia and Herzegovina’s relationship with Ankara as “fantastic” and thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan following the second meeting of foreign ministers of the Balkan Peace Platform, hosted by Fidan in Istanbul.

“The fact that Minister Fidan organised this initiative and that President Erdogan, despite his intense schedule, made time for us and addressed each country individually clearly shows the importance Türkiye attaches to the Western Balkans,” Konakovic said.