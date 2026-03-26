The Iran war is upending the global LNG outlook as soaring prices, damage to major supplier Qatar's export infrastructure and potential delays to new supply raise doubts about previously expected demand from price-sensitive Asian buyers.

Before the war, analysts expected global liquefied natural gas supply to rise as much as 10 percent this year to between 460 million and 484 million metric tonnes as new capacity, mainly in the US and Qatar, came online, with demand forecast to grow in tandem.

Now, Iran's blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20 percent of global LNG flows, and damage to Qatar's liquefaction trains — sidelining 12.8 million tonnes per year of LNG for three to five years — have prompted consultancies S&P Global Energy, ICIS, Kpler and Rystad Energy to cut global supply outlooks by as much as 35 million tonnes.

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That is equal to about 500 LNG cargoes, enough to meet over half of Japan's annual imports or Bangladesh's for five years.

"We expect this gas price crisis will lead some countries to reconsider growing their gas demand at the rate we previously forecast and so LNG demand growth will be lower than our pre-war forecast," said S&P Global Energy analyst Lucien Mulberg.

S&P Global Energy expects a 33-million-tonne drop in exports out of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this year, and trimmed projected supply by a further 19 million tonnes each year from 2027 to 2029 due to expected delays at Qatar's North Field expansion and ADNOC's Ruwais LNG projects under construction.

LNG prices soar above Asian buyers’ comfort zone

With the supply shock, Asia LNG prices have jumped 143 percent since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, the second major spike in four years following Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

At a more than three-year high of $25.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), prices are well above the $10 per mmBtu threshold at which emerging market demand picks up, and analysts see prices remaining above that comfort zone through 2027.

Rabobank expects Asia prices to average $16.62 per mmBtu this year and $13.60 in 2027, while UBS raised its forecast to $23.60 per mmBtu for this year and to $14.50 for next year.

"In the near term, the market rebalances primarily through higher prices and demand destruction in South Asia," said Laura Page, manager of LNG Insight at Kpler.

Industrial demand shrinks in Soutn and Southeast Asia

Roughly 80 percent of Qatar's LNG supply goes to Asia.