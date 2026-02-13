A Russian drone attack has killed one person and injured six others at one of the ports in Ukraine's Odessa region on the Black Sea, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"Russia launched massive strikes on port and railway infrastructure," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Infrastructure of a business, fertiliser warehouses and vehicles, including freight wagons, were damaged, Kuleba said, adding the attack sparked a fire.

Kuleba did not name the port. Facilities at the three Black Sea ports around the city of Odessa have been frequent targets, and the region also houses the Danube River ports.