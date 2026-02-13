WORLD
1 min read
One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odessa region: official
The infrastructure of a business, fertiliser warehouses and vehicles, including freight wagons, have also been damaged.
One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odessa region: official
This handout photograph shows Ukrainian firefighter working to extinguish a fire at the site of a strike in Odess, February 13, 2026. / AFP
18 hours ago

A Russian drone attack has killed one person and injured six others at one of the ports in Ukraine's Odessa region on the Black Sea, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"Russia launched massive strikes on port and railway infrastructure," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Infrastructure of a business, fertiliser warehouses and vehicles, including freight wagons, were damaged, Kuleba said, adding the attack sparked a fire.

Kuleba did not name the port. Facilities at the three Black Sea ports around the city of Odessa have been frequent targets, and the region also houses the Danube River ports.

RECOMMENDED

Regional Odessa Governor Oleh Kiper said that energy, industrial, and residential infrastructure in the region was also targeted.

He had reported earlier that the attack caused "substantial" disruption to power, heat and water supplies.

Railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region also came under attack, Kuleba said.

RelatedTRT World - Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel plans Ramadan curbs on Al-Aqsa Mosque access
China vows countermeasures after CIA recruitment clip
Japan's fishing boat seizure deepens tensions with China
US lawmakers ramp up pressure on Taiwan to pass defence spending bill
Fatal shooting rocks US university, forcing lockdown
Another US aircraft carrier moves to Middle East amid Iran nuclear talks: report
Türkiye, TRNC to finalise new economic deal by late March: Vice President Yilmaz
One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odessa region: official
Global leaders gather in Munich as 'bulldozer politics' stirs concern
Manchester United co-owner apologises for his claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
BNP claims Bangladesh election win as US congratulates party on 'historic' victory
Democrat Jamie Raskin accuses Justice Department of 'spying' on lawmakers reviewing Epstein files
BNP leading as counting continues in first Bangladesh polls since Hasina ouster
Trump hopes Iran deal next month while Netanyahu voices 'general scepticism'
Immigration deadlock threatens to plunge Washington into crisis as shutdown looms