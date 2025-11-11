Ukrainian investigators have accused a key ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of orchestrating a $100 million corruption scheme, as a major standoff over graft in the war-torn country escalates.

The accusations against Timur Mindich are the latest episode in a sweeping corruption scandal involving claims of massive embezzlement from the energy sector, even as the country's infrastructure is battered by Russian attacks.

Mindich co-owns the media production company Kvartal 95, founded by Zelenskyy, who was a star comedian before running for office.

"Mindich exercised control over the accumulation, distribution, and legalisation of money obtained through criminal means in the energy sector of Ukraine," a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Tuesday.

The suspect used "friendly relations with the president of Ukraine" in his criminal activity, the prosecutor added during a pre-trial hearing for another man accused of involvement in the scheme.

SAPO also accused Justice Minister German Galushchenko, previously an energy minister for four years, of receiving "personal benefits" from Mindich in exchange for control over the money flows in the energy sector.