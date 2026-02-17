Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was sworn into office on Tuesday to lead the first elected government since a deadly 2024 uprising.

Top of the list for 60-year-old Rahman will be to improve security, heal rifts in a country polarised by years of bitter rivalry, and tackle the economic woes of the world's second-largest garment exporter.

Rahman takes over from the interim government that has steered the country of 170 million people for 18 months since the autocratic government of Sheikh Hasina was overthrown.

"I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of prime minister of the government, in accordance with the law," he said, sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in a ceremony held outside the parliament building, and broadcast on state television.

Rahman, chief of the BNP and scion of one of the country's most powerful political dynasties, won a landslide victory in the February 12 elections.

"This victory belongs to Bangladesh, belongs to democracy," Rahman said in his victory speech on Saturday.

"This victory belongs to people who aspire to and have sacrificed for democracy."

The new leader has pledged to restore stability and revive growth after months of turmoil that rattled investor confidence in the world's second-largest garment exporter.

He has also called for all parties to "remain united" in a country polarised by years of bitter rivalry.

"We are about to begin our journey in a situation marked by a fragile economy left behind by the authoritarian regime, weakened constitutional and statutory institutions, and a deteriorating law and order situation," he added in his victory speech.

After Rahman was sworn in, his ministers then lined up to take their oath of office.

Lawmakers, who all promised loyalty to Bangladesh, were earlier sworn in to parliament by the Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, before the BNP members chose Rahman as their leader.

