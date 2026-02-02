US President Donald Trump has announced he is closing the Kennedy Center arts complex in Washington, DC, for two years, beginning on July 4, the nation's 250th anniversary, for a thorough renovation.

Since returning to the office, Trump has launched a forceful takeover of the once non-partisan center, branding some of its programming too "woke" and adding his own name to the facade.

"I have determined that the fastest way to bring the Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur is to cease entertainment operations for an approximately two-year period of time," Trump, who is the center's chairman of the board, posted on his Truth Social platform.

The decision, he said, will be subject to approval of the board, which he handpicked upon taking over as chairman.

Trump announced his plan days after the premiere of “Melania”, a documentary of the first lady, was shown at the storied venue.

He said the facility's various entertainment events, concerts, operas, musicals, ballet performances, and interactive arts would impede and slow the construction and renovation operations, and that a full temporary closure would be necessary.

"The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for construction, revitalisation, and complete rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest performing arts facility of its kind anywhere in the world," he said.