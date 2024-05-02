Now in its seventh month, Israeli war on Gaza has pushed an additional 1.74M people into poverty with the poverty rate at 58.4 percent, the UN development agency said in its report.

"The gross domestic product (GDP) sustains a staggering plunge by 26.9 percent—a loss of US$7.1B from a 2023 no-war baseline," the UNDP said Wednesday in its updated report on Gaza.

“Every additional day that this war continues is exacting huge and compounding costs to Palestinians, now and in the medium and long term. Compared to our preliminary assessment, these new figures warn that the suffering in Gaza will not end when the war does,” the statement cited the UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner as saying.

"Unprecedented levels of human losses, capital destruction, and the steep rise in poverty in such a short period will precipitate a serious development crisis that jeopardizes the future of generations to come," Steiner added.

If the war rages on for nine months, estimates forecast that the poverty is expected "to more than double (increasing to 60.7 percent, 2.25 times of pre-war levels), raising the number of additional people pushed into poverty to more than 1.86 million, while the decrease of GDP would reach 29 percent with total losses of US$7.6B."

"The assessment also warns of a sharp decline in the Human Development Index (HDI), UNDP’s summary measure of wellbeing, as the setback in human development in the State of Palestine may exceed two decades—to earlier than 2004, when the HDI was first calculated for the State of Palestine."