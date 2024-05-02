Last week, mass protests erupted in Argentina. Thousands took to the streets carrying banners, textbooks and diplomas to defend public education amid budget cuts in one of the largest protests in the last two decades.

Protesters say far-right President Javier Milei’s budget freeze effectively cuts public spending amid Argentina's surging inflation, which was recorded as the highest in the world in March.

Milei, who came to power pledging to cut public spending and deregulate the economy, says his measures – which are facing stiff pushback from his political detractors, workers’ unions, the media and different economic sectors – are "the guarantee of a sustainable and consistent path to end inflation forever in Argentina".

Last week’s mass protest was organised by the University of Buenos Aires School of Economics (UBA) - a public university – and labour unions, backed by left-leaning parties and attended by those from the ideological divide, including conservative lawmakers, commentators, and employees at private universities.

An estimated 500,000 people mobilised in Buenos Aires' historic Plaza de Mayo to express their concerns for the future of public education.

"I was part of the massive call (to mobilise) that took place in Buenos Aires and in the interior of the country, protesting the critical situation that Argentine public universities are going through," Priscila Palacio, a Professor and Senior Researcher at the University of Buenos Aires School of Economics, tells TRT World.

After universities recently declared a financial emergency due to the approved budget, UBA officials say the institution could close within a few months unless more funding is found.

After the protest, Palacio says she glimpsed the widespread "unease" among students, teachers and demonstrators.

Catalyst for development

Many in Argentina regard public education, which is free of charge and is attended by over two million students, as the catalyst for the country's development.

Without a rescue plan, the UBA's potential closure could leave 380,000 stranded mid-degree.

Palacio explains that the country's university system has more than sixty publicly administered universities and university institutes, which serve around 80 percent of the students.

The UBA has a long-standing academic tradition, producing 17 presidents. Today, it houses 13 faculties, six university hospitals, some secondary education establishments, and cultural institutes.

"Due to the economic policies that the Milei government has been implementing, which aim to reduce state spending to achieve a fiscal surplus, the budget of public universities (which depend on funding from the State) has been frozen, in some cases at 2023 values," Palacio explains.

The freeze coincides with high interannual inflation, which registered a staggering 287.9 percent between April 2023 and March 2024 and soaring costs of public services like electricity, which in some cases went above 500 percent.

These factors have impacted the costs of running universities, says Palacio.

As a result, the UBA classrooms and hallways have gone without lighting, and teachers have reduced administrative tasks like printing out materials, she says.

Palacio, a Professor who holds the prestigious position of Chair of General Economic and Social History, says inflation has also impacted their salaries.

In some cases, professors' wages have been slashed by 35 percent in the last quarter, to around $150 in the worst-case scenario, resulting in some picking up extra work.

With 20 years of teaching experience, Palacio says the cuts have hampered her critical research.

"As a researcher and director of research projects at the UBA, I have to face a severe reduction (in real terms) of subsidies intended for financing research since some items are expressed in 2023 prices," she says.

"Some funds that university researchers receive are not enough to cover basic expenses required for academic activity," Palacio adds, referencing bibliographies, supplies and conference costs.

While professors made their voices heard, the university's situation has touched a nerve among Argentines like Mateo Abelenda, a 31-year-old student and aspiring musician finishing his degree in composition at the National University of the Arts (UNA).

He sees public education as a "great symbol and a source of great pride" that, despite its challenges, stands out when training professionals across different sectors.

"The fact that it is free and of quality allows various sectors to choose to train at state universities that have great international reputation and that in turn develops world-renowned knowledge and research," Abelenda tells TRT World.

He says many South Americans come to Argentina to study, where it is typically "more economically accessible" than some of their home countries.

Resistance

Abelenda rejects Milei's inflation argument, insisting Argentina has had ongoing problems with inflation.

The student says inflation has been an issue for different governments since its return to democracy in 1983 and has a stark warning for the far-right leader amid his austerity push.