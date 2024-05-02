In mid-April, the British High Court upheld Muslim prayer ban at Michaela Community School, in north-west London, sparking criticism from legal experts and distinguished members of the country’s Muslim community.

The sore point between a Muslim student and the authorities of the renowned school was concerning what constitutes the right to practise one's faith versus abiding by the school’s secular charter.

On March 27, 2023, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a group of Muslim students prayed together in the playground of the school, where roughly half the 700 pupils are Muslim.

This prompted the school's governing body to introduce the "prayer ritual policy" (PRP), which is a misnomer for a ban imposed as an “interim measure”.

Just three months later, by May 2023, the measure mutated into a fully fledged prayer ban, even applying to students who wanted to pray individually. Therefore, one female student, who was barred from praying during her lunch break, took the school to court, drawing public attention to what she believed was a discriminatory policy targeting Muslim students.

She wanted to pray dhuhr, the midday prayer, which takes only five minutes.

Much to the dismay of the student, whose identity is protected by an anonymity order, Justice Thomas Linden’s written ruling was in itself contradictory. On the one hand, Justice Linden said the school’s PRP measure “indirectly discriminates” against Muslim students due to their specific prayer requirements. But in the same breath, he ruled that the student had the option to change schools, concluding the prayer ban was “proportionate”.

Several legal experts and Muslim advocacy groups have pointed out flaws in the judgement, stating that it lacked legal merit and posed the danger of normalising religious intolerance targeting vulnerable communities at places of learning.

Related Why is a Muslim student challenging British school’s prayer ban in court?

A myopic view of secularism

Basharat Ali, a London-based solicitor advocate, dissects the judgement, highlighting its inherent contradictions and potential further ramifications.

Ali argues that the school in question claims to be secular, but in the case of allowing communal worship it is following the British law of offering space for daily prayers with a “broadly Christian nature”.

Ali explains the Michaela Community School is classified as a free school and it receives public funding while operating independently.

“If the school had no act or form of worship at all, its defence would be coherent,” Ali says.

Since the school claims to be the adherent of secularism while simultaneously conducting daily Christian rituals and observing Christian holidays, this leaves space for hurting the religious sentiments of non-Christian students, whose acts of worship draw icy-glares of criticism and disapproval from teachers and in worst case scenarios, a legal tussle that fails to deliver justice.

Four days after the student sued the school on January 17 2024, the school’s headmistress Katherine Birbalsingh appeared on a radio talk show. She defended the school’s action saying no prayers of any nature are allowed on the school premises.

Birbalsingh gave a myopic view of secularism, saying the school celebrates Christmas every year, entertaining students with Christmas trees and Santa Claus. For her, celebrating the Christian festival is "very secular".

Six days after Birbalsingh’s radio interview, her spokesperson clarified that the school did host daily “communal worship” focused on“spiritual, moral, social, and cultural education”, which as per the school authorities is the requirement set by the UK’s Department for Education.

Solicitor Ali contends that such actions undermine the school's assertion of religious neutrality and raise questions about its commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Given that state schools are inherently unable to be entirely secular due to regulatory laws, Ali said denying a group the right to practise their faith differently poses a challenge.

UK judge, not Islamic jurist