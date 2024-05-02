TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Some European states' support to far-right 'disgraceful' — Erdogan
"Those who issue human rights report cards left and right watched as 35,000 Palestinians, including 15,000 children, lost their lives," Turkish says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Some European states' support to far-right 'disgraceful' — Erdogan
Ankara is closely watching the "hypocritical policies" of Western leaders who have been "lecturing" the country on democracy and freedom, Erdogan said, pointing to the silence of these leaders on Israel's "massacres" in Gaza. / Photo: AA  / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 2, 2024

It is "disgraceful and scandalous for Western democracies” that far-right movements in some European countries have been receiving state support, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"The fact that far-right movements are supported by the state itself in some European countries is a tragedy, disgraceful and scandalous for Western democracies," Erdogan said on Thursday in a speech at the International Democratic Union Capacity Building and Training Workshop in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"Today, the Neo-Nazi terrorism fueled by hatred against Turkish and Muslim (people) has reached levels that threaten the lives and property of our people," Erdogan added.

He stressed that Türkiye cannot remain silent in the face of "heinous" acts of racist terrorism, pointing to the killing of dozens of Turkish nationals abroad.

Lamenting that instances of Islamophobic and racist attacks have not been given the same sensitivity afforded antisemitic acts, he asserted that those who "issue human rights report cards left and right watched as 35,000 Palestinians, including 15,000 children, lost their lives."

RelatedTurkish envoy visits Solingen after arson attack killed immigrant family

Western hypocrisy on massacres in Gaza

RECOMMENDED

Almost no Western leader has responded to this brutality, save for "a few conscientious statesmen," said the Turkish leader, adding: "No brave soul has emerged to tell Israel, 'Enough is enough'."

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining attention on Israel's "genocide" on the people of Gaza despite pressure by the "global Zionist lobby," he said it was "no coincidence" that there has recently been an increase in "campaigns targeting us and our country."

"These campaigns have but one goal: To silence us and Türkiye," he said.

Ankara is closely watching the "hypocritical policies" of Western leaders who have been "lecturing" the country on democracy and freedom, Erdogan also said, pointing to the silence of these leaders on Israel's "massacres" in Gaza.

Türkiye rejects antisemitism in same way it opposes Islamophobia, xenophobia and all forms of cultural racism, he stressed.

RelatedTürkiye to join S Africa's genocide case against Israel — FM Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
Trade between Türkiye and Nigeria expected to reach $10B after flurry of new deals
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Iran's top diplomat heads to Türkiye for high-stakes talks on Friday
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
Turkish, French foreign ministers to discuss ties and regional issues
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Why is Syrian army's capture of Suleyman Shah's tomb important for Türkiye?