The youth branch of Türkiye's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party has held demonstrations in universities across the country to protest Israel's ongoing war in Palestine's Gaza.

"For 209 days, a genocide has been unfolding (in Gaza), where 35,000 people, regardless of age, gender, or disability, were slaughtered by Israeli barbarity," the statement said, noting that tens of thousands of people have been forcibly displaced due to the attacks.

Criticising international organisations’ silence over the war, it said: "When it comes to the brutality perpetrated by Israel, they have once again chosen to remain silent. They have turned a blind eye to the images of murdered infants and to the cries of innocent women."

Referring to the ongoing protests across the US universities, it said: "The voices coming from universities, once considered the safest haven in the United States, are overturning the systems of the occupiers."

"Those who fail to hear the reasonable calls from around the world within their soundproof chambers now see the approach of their end, losing control day by day," it added.

Related Turkish Academy of Sciences backs pro-Palestine campus protests in US

SAYSTOP actions and boycott calls

Emphasising that they will continue their "SAYSTOP actions and boycott calls," it invited all academics and university students across Türkiye "to stand against Israel’s brutality, to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters, and to raise voices in our SAYSTOP actions."

The protest marches took place simultaneously at Istanbul University, Marmara University, Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, Istanbul Medipol University, Sakarya University, Kayseri Erciyes University, Yozgat Bozok University, Mardin Artuklu University, Erzurum Ataturk University, Diyarbakir Dicle University, Konya Selcuk University, Aydin Adnan Menderes University, Afyon Kocatepe University, Izmir Ege University, Elazig Firat University, Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University, and Ankara University.

In addition, demonstrations were also organised in various universities in Sanliurfa, Bitlis, Bingol, Bolu, and Eskisehir.