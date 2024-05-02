Türkiye has stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel, as a punitive measure against Tel Aviv's brutal war on Gaza that has killed more than 34,596 Palestinians people in just over six months.

"Until the Israeli government allows uninterrupted humanitarian aid flow to Gaza, Türkiye will decisively and resolutely implement the new measures in question," says the Turkish trade ministry.

"The second phase of state-level measures has been implemented, and all export and import transactions with Israel have been halted, covering all products," it added.

Ankara last month imposed trade restrictions on Israel, expressing that the decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Previously restricted export of 54 product groups