Protesters in London have tried to prevent the removal of asylum seekers from their temporary accommodation, as the UK government began detaining people before controversial deportation flights to Rwanda start.

Dozens of people surrounded a bus on Thursday believed to be taking irregular refugees from a hotel in the Peckham area of the British capital to an accommodation barge moored off the south coast of England.

Several other protests have been held or are planned around the country to stop immigration officers from detaining migrants.

In Peckham, police moved in to try to disperse the protesters, who had formed a human chain around the bus, and blocked the road in front of a hotel.

Most had their faces covered and hire bikes were put under the wheels of the bus, which reportedly had its tyres slashed.

Several people were seen being dragged away by officers.

"A number of people have been arrested for offences including obstruction of the highway, and one for a racially aggravated public order offence," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Related Critics: UK’s Rwanda plan for asylum seekers makes no fiscal or moral sense

UK government stands firm

Interior minister James Cleverly was defiant and condemned those seeking to stop the removals.

"Housing migrants in hotels costs the British taxpayer millions of pounds every day," he wrote on the social media platform X.

"We will not allow this small group of students, posing for social media, to deter us from doing what is right for the British public."

Cleverly's ministry this week confirmed that it has begun detaining asylum seekers before planned deportation to Rwanda after parliament passed a law declaring it a safe country.

Several irregular refugees were seen in photos and video footage released by the ministry being taken away in handcuffs by immigration officers.