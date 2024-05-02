Finland and Sweden have expressed full support for Türkiye's fight against terrorism, as delegations from the three countries met in Helsinki for the sixth meeting of a permanent joint mechanism established within the framework of a 2022 trilateral memorandum.

On June 28, 2022, the three countries signed a trilateral memorandum at the NATO summit in Madrid to address Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

According to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Thursday, it was the first meeting after Finland and Sweden's acceptance into the NATO military alliance and was chaired by Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief adviser to the president on foreign policy and security.

Fight against terrorism

The Finnish delegation was led by Permanent State Secretary of Foreign Ministry Jukka Salovaara, while the Swedish delegation was chaired by Henrik Landerholm, national security adviser to the prime minister.

During the discussions, the current state of affairs was assessed, and future steps to be taken were thoroughly examined in order to fulfil the commitments set in the trilateral memorandum through specific actions, the communications office said.

The Finnish and Swedish delegations said the process has contributed to a better understanding of Türkiye's sensitivities and expectations, particularly in the fight against terrorism.