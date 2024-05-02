TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish parliament denounces French resolution on Assyrians, Chaldeans
Expressing that the resolution lacks legal and historical basis and is based on prejudices, the memorandum urges the French National Assembly to act in accordance with international law with the spirit of friendship and alliance.
Turkish parliament denounces French resolution on Assyrians, Chaldeans
It was also stated that there is no justification for baseless accusations against Türkiye by those who have not truly faced their own colonial and bloody past. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
May 2, 2024

Türkiye’s parliament has rejected the adoption of a resolution regarding Assyrians and Chaldeans by the French National Assembly.

After deliberations on the agenda items proposed by political parties in Türkiye’s parliament, a memorandum titled, Declaration Against the Decision of the French National Assembly, bearing the signature of parliament’s speaker Numan Kurtulmus was presented for reading on Thursday.

The memorandum expressed disapproval of the French National Assembly's April 29, 2024 decision regarding Assyrians and Chaldeans, denouncing it as prejudiced and devoid of legal and historical foundation.

RelatedTürkiye rejects Chilean Chamber of Deputies' resolution on 1915 events

Baseless accusations against Türkiye

RECOMMENDED

"We regret and strongly condemn the resolution regarding Assyrians and Chaldeans, adopted by the French National Assembly on April 29, 2024, which lacks legal and historical basis and is based on prejudices," it said.

It was also stated that there is no justification for baseless accusations against Türkiye by those who have not truly faced their own colonial and bloody past.

"We vehemently reject the distortion of history for political motives. We believe that parliaments should strive to foster friendship and cooperation among countries and peoples, rather than deriving enmity from history, and to create a more peaceful world for current and future generations.

"Making decisions about the history of other countries, attempting to judge other nations is not the task of parliaments. Parliaments cannot replace historians and judges. Reminding these truths once again, we strongly condemn this malicious, unjust, and illegal decision, and urge the French National Assembly and other authorities to act in accordance with international law with the spirit of friendship and alliance," the memorandum added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
Trade between Türkiye and Nigeria expected to reach $10B after flurry of new deals
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Iran's top diplomat heads to Türkiye for high-stakes talks on Friday
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
Turkish, French foreign ministers to discuss ties and regional issues
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Why is Syrian army's capture of Suleyman Shah's tomb important for Türkiye?