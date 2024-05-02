The Swedish authorities have granted permission to yet another protest involving the burning of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

Police in southern Sweden’s Malmo issued the permit for the controversial protest to take place at the city’s Gustavs Adolfs Torg public square on Friday, national broadcaster SVT Nyheter said on Thursday.

The authorities, meanwhile, were yet to decide on two more applications for similar protests this week, one in central Malmo on Saturday and another in Rosengard on Sunday, according to the broadcaster.

Quran-burning protests in Sweden have strained Stockholm’s diplomatic relations with several countries.

The Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), for instance, called on members to take political and economic measures against Sweden, Denmark, and other countries that allowed the burning and desecration of the Muslim holy book.

Spreading hate

Such demonstrations in Sweden and Denmark, under the pretext of free speech, have also sparked angry protests and attacks on diplomatic missions in Muslim-majority countries.

In response, Denmark adopted a law last December that makes it illegal to burn copies of the Quran in public places.

Sweden is also considering legal options that would allow police to bar similar protests over national security concerns.

The OIC has warned that it is necessary to stop acts that can be characterised as "aggression that spreads hatred and contempt for religions and threatens global peace, security, and harmony."