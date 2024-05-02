The 4th Istanbul Digital Art Festival (IDAF) has kicked off at the Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM), bringing together art enthusiasts.

Sponsored by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, IDAF gathers prominent figures from both domestic and international digital art scenes.

The festival also includes an exhibition for the festival featuring "100 Years, 100 Cinema Works," published by Anadolu Publications, a fashion area oganised for the first time at the festival this year and offers video games and virtual reality experiences to visitors.

This year's festival will be held with the theme of "Search Reality", exhibiting the works of 55 artists accompanied by 4 curators.

As Türkiye's first and only international digital art festival, it will host children and youth workshops, panels, and visual and audio performances until May 5.