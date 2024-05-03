Students-led pro-Palestine protests demanding an immediate end to Israel's brutal war on Gaza and their universities divest from companies linked to Tel Aviv have spread across US universities in the two weeks since Columbia University administrators called in police to dismantle an encampment on their New York City campus.

Below is a timeline of significant events in the biggest wave of US student activism — dubbed "Student Spring" — since the anti-racism protests of 2020.

APRIL 17— Columbia University students set up a Gaza Solidarity Encampment on their Manhattan campus the same day the university's president Minouche Shafik testifies before the US Congress.

APRIL 18— Over 100 pro-Palestine protesters are arrested at Columbia after university president asks New York police to clear the encampment.

APRIL 22 — Police arrest hundreds of people at pro-Palestine protests at Yale University in Connecticut and New York University in Manhattan after Columbia University canceled classes in response to its encampment.

APRIL 24— Riot police are deployed against pro-Palestine protesters at University of Texas, Austin with 57 arrests for criminal trespass. The level of force, until then unprecedented, is later seen at other campuses.

APRIL 25— In comments at Columbia University, US House Speaker Mike Johnson portrays the campus as out of control and suggests US military reserve forces should be brought in to restore order.

APRIL 27— Arrest numbers swell over 1,000 on campuses as administrators call in police to break up encampments at universities from Massachusetts to Arizona.