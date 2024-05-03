WORLD
1 MIN READ
Twenty people killed in Pakistan-China highway bus accident
The victims were aboard a passenger bus that overturned on the Karakoram Highway, one of the most dangerous roads in the world.
A general view of the Karakoram Pass in Pakistan's northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
May 3, 2024

At least 20 people were killed and 21 others were injured in a bus accident on the Pakistan-China highway, rescue officials have said.

The victims were aboard a passenger bus that overturned on the Karakoram Highway in the Diamer district of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, rescue officials said on Friday.

The Karakoram Highway connects the South Asian nation with China at the Khunjerab Pass in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The bus, which was travelling from Rawalpindi in the Punjab province to Gilgit, got involved in the accident near Gunar Farm at around 05.30 a.m. (0030GMT), according to the Pakistani daily, Dawn.

The injured passengers were rushed to the nearby Chilas Hospital.

SOURCE:AA
